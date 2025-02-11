Apple iPhone SE 4 Launch: Major Redesign and Home Button Removed

Apple is set to introduce the iPhone SE 4, marking a major redesign for the company’s most affordable smartphone. The new model is expected to replace the traditional home button with Face ID, aligning the device with Apple’s modern lineup. This shift signifies the end of Touch ID on iPhones after nearly two decades.

The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to bring multiple upgrades over the iPhone SE 3, which was launched in 2022. Here are the key changes anticipated with Apple’s latest budget-friendly smartphone:

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to adopt the aluminum and glass design of the iPhone 14, moving away from the iPhone 8-inspired look of its predecessor. Flat edges and a larger size are likely, with Ceramic Shield glass protection enhancing durability.

Face ID Replaces Touch ID

Apple’s decision to remove the home button means the iPhone SE 4 will use Face ID for authentication. This marks the first time an SE model will feature the technology, further integrating it into Apple’s ecosystem.

Action Button Introduced

The mute switch may be replaced with the customizable Action button, a feature first introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro. Users would be able to assign functions such as launching the camera, activating the flashlight, or running shortcuts.

Larger OLED Display

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to transition from the 4.7-inch LCD panel of its predecessor to a 6.1-inch OLED screen. This change would enhance brightness, contrast, and color accuracy while eliminating the thick bezels seen on earlier models.

Performance Boost With A18 Chip

Apple’s latest A18 processor, expected to debut in the iPhone 16, is rumored to power the SE 4. This upgrade would significantly improve performance, efficiency, and compatibility with new AI-driven Apple Intelligence features.

Increased RAM and Storage

The base storage capacity is expected to double from 64GB to 128GB, with RAM increasing from 4GB to 8GB. These upgrades would support improved multitasking and software longevity.

Camera Improvements

The single-lens rear camera may receive a substantial upgrade from 12MP to 48MP, aligning with Apple’s flagship models. This enhancement could introduce improved low-light performance and 2x optical-quality zoom via sensor cropping.

Larger Battery Capacity

A bigger chassis may allow for a 3,279mAh battery, significantly larger than the 2,018mAh unit in the previous model. Combined with the A18 chip’s efficiency, users can expect extended battery life.

Switch to USB-C and MagSafe

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to abandon Apple’s proprietary Lightning port in favor of USB-C, following the transition seen in the iPhone 15 series. MagSafe wireless charging support may also be introduced, expanding accessory compatibility.

Higher Price Point

Reports suggest the iPhone SE 4 could launch at $499, an increase from the $439 price of the iPhone SE 3. The price adjustment reflects the addition of modern features and hardware upgrades.

Apple has yet to confirm these specifications, but an official announcement is expected soon.