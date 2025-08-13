Google Pixel 8a Price Slashed in India – Available on Flipkart for Just ₹30,999

The Google Pixel 8a is up for Pixel 8a Flipkart deal, and is available at its all-time lowest price. The 128GB variant of the smartphone now retails for Rs 37,999 on the online marketplace, down from its earlier MRP of Rs 52,999. Google Pixel 8a discount India by ₹15,000 in India. Buyers making payments through HDFC Bank credit card EMI option can get a further discount of Rs 7,000 on the already Pixel 8a offer price. With this discount, the handset costs Rs 30,999. Flipkart is also offering an option of six months no-cost EMI on selected bank cards.

Buyers can also buy Pixel 8a 30999 exchange value on the Google Pixel 8a when they buy the smartphone through the exchange option on Flipkart. The trade-in value depends on the phone’s model and condition. The handset is a great deal for those looking to buy a new smartphone.

Google Pixel 8a specs

The Pixel 8a best deals are a smartphone that has a 6.1- inch Full HD( 2400 × 1080) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports a maximum brilliance of over to 2,000 nits. The display is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for better protection.

The back of the phone features a dual-camera setup consisting of a 64MP QUAD PD main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The front has a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls. The Google Pixel 8a comes with a 4,492mAh battery that supports fast charging via USB Type-C port. The smartphone promises of up to 3 days of battery life under optimal usage scenario.

Key features

The Google Pixel 8a comes with Google’s latest AI-powered photography features. This lets users experience a range of new AI photography tools while taking pictures with the Pixel 8a’s smart auto mode. The camera automatically optimizes the features and settings in the device to capture high-quality photos.