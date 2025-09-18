Live
OnePlus 13 Amazon Sale 2025 – Get Rs 13,000 Off + Key Specs & Buy Tips
Highlights
Don’t miss the OnePlus 13 at just Rs 57,999 in Amazon Sale 2025! Explore top specs, camera, battery, and how to grab the best bank offers to save big.
The OnePlus 13 was originally priced at Rs 69,999. It is now available for Rs 57,999. Buyers save Rs 13,000. Bank offers may lower the price more.
Why is this price drop important?
This is one of the first big price cuts. The flagship phone is now more affordable. Buyers who waited at launch can buy it at a lower cost.
What are the key specifications?
- Display: 6.82-inch AMOLED, adaptive refresh, ceramic shield
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite
- RAM & Storage: Up to 24GB RAM, 1TB storage
- Camera: Triple rear cameras – 50MP main, telephoto, ultrawide
- Software: OxygenOS 15 on Android 15, 4 years OS updates, 6 years security patches
- Battery: 6000mAh, 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging
Why is OnePlus 13 a good buy?
It has strong hardware, a good camera, long software updates, and fast charging. The Amazon sale makes it more attractive.
Does it come with a charger?
Yes, the charging adapter is included. Many brands no longer include one.
How can I buy it?
Go to Amazon India during the 2025 sale. Check for bank offers and order at the discounted price.
