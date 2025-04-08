Alcatel Partners with Flipkart to Launch “Make in India’’ Smartphones Across E-commerce and Quick Commerce Channels

India: Alcatel, the French consumer technology brand, today announced its strategic retail partnership with Flipkart, one of India’s leading e-commerce marketplaces. Through this collaboration, Alcatel will launch its latest range of smartphones on both Flipkart’s main platform and its quick commerce arm, FK Minutes.

This partnership emphasizes Alcatel’s commitment to democratizing technology and strengthening its footprint in the Indian market. The brand’s “Make in India” smartphones will combine premium innovation, stylish French design targeting digitally savvy consumers across metros, Tier II, and Tier III cities.

As part of its ongoing commitment to delivering patented, next-generation technology experiences to the Indian youth, Alcatel is combining its global innovation expertise with Flipkart’s extensive e-commerce network to introduce a new era of smartphones in India. With a digital-first approach, Alcatel is well-positioned to meet the dynamic needs of today’s tech-savvy consumers—especially the rapidly expanding youth segment across urban and non-urban regions. This strategic collaboration enables Alcatel to reach users nationwide and deliver cutting-edge technology that resonates with modern lifestyles.

Mr. Atul Vivek, Chief Business Officer, said:

As we chart our path forward, our vision is to build a complete ecosystem of products that deliver a truly connected and unified experience for Indian consumers. We are enthusiastic about our upcoming launches and the steady expansion of our footprint in the Indian market. This strategic partnership with Flipkart is instrumental in bringing that vision to life. Leveraging Flipkart’s expansive reach and deep market insights, we aim to offer high-quality products backed by a reliable, seamless after-sales service, ensuring an elevated consumer experience across the country.

Mr. Ansh Rathi, Chief Operating Officer, added:

We are proud to join hands with Flipkart to bring world-class quality and service to Indian consumers. This collaboration marks a significant step in elevating the smartphone experience by introducing feature-rich, premium devices at compelling price points. At Alcatel, our commitment lies in creating a seamless, connected ecosystem across devices and platforms. Guided by our core philosophy of delivering exceptional product experiences, we believe Flipkart’s vast network will help us build strong, meaningful connections with the youth across both urban and emerging markets in India.

Alcatel is committed to building a strong, nationwide service infrastructure to deliver fast, dependable support to consumers—no matter where they are in India. Looking ahead, the brand is set to expand its product portfolio with a vision to create a fully integrated consumer tech ecosystem. With a range of connected devices on the horizon, Alcatel aims to offer a seamless, elevated experience across multiple touchpoints in the lives of modern Indian consumers.

About Alcatel

Alcatel is a French tech brand established in 1996. The brand is operated by TCL Communication under a trademark licensing agreement from Nokia. Available in more than 160 countries, Alcatel is committed to democratizing innovation and offering high-quality technology at competitive prices—empowering users to create, share, and inspire their world.