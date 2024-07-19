Amazon Prime Day: Big screen TVs, Bigger savings! Grab Exciting Deals on Amazon.in

This season, Home Entertainment is going to get bigger and better as Amazon.in offers exciting deals on smart televisions for all the prime members during its much-awaited Prime Day. Unlock ultimate deals on QLED and OLED televisions from top brands such as Sony, Samsung, LG, Redmi, TCL, Hisense, Vu and Acer. Customers can buy large-screen TVs starting at just INR 750/month* with up to 3 years warranty*, free shipping, open box delivery and free installation. Also, avail 10% instant bank discount*, No Cost EMI options up to 24 months*, exciting exchange offers, Buy Now Pay Later options along with additional coupon and cashback offers. Rush now to grab these exciting deals available from 20th to 21st July 2024 for a theatre-like experience at home.

Here are some televisions on Amazon.in with great deals from sellers:

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L: Dive into the ultimate viewing experience with Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) Smart LED TV. This smart TV comes with features such as X1 4K processor, 4K HDR, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 51,999*

Sony Bravia 3 4K Televisions (55 inches): “Cinema is Coming Home” with one of the most premium launches in larger screen size TVs available in 2 sizes including 55-inch and 65-inch. Equipped with features such as powerful X1 4K HDR process, Dolby vision, HDR 10, X balanced speaker with dual bass reflex, auto game mode and much more that customers can look forward to this Prime Day. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 74,999*post launch on 20th July 2024

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL: Experience 4K excellence with Samsung 108cm (43 inches) D Series Smart LED TV. This smart TV comes with features such as 4K Upscaling, PurColor, Q Symphony, Motion Xcelerator and much more. Additionally, it sports a solar cell remote and multiple voice assistant for smarter control. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 30,990*

Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN: Experience immersive theatre-quality sound and astounding picture with 4K resolution on Xiaomi X Series. It comes with higher pixel density, bezel-less design, Google TV, Dolby and DTS technologies along with a 30W cinematic speaker that ensures a more defined visual and stunning clarity. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 23,999* along with additional bank offers

Vu (55) The Masterpiece Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 55QMP - Vu masterpiece is crafted with precision using premium aluminium alloy and Armani Gold over it, making it a true masterpiece. It comes with a bezel-less display and premium metal body alongside being powered with Fractal Vu technology to ensure clearer and brighter picture quality. It also offers a superior sound experience with its integrated Armani Gold speakers and built-in Subwoofers. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 47,990*

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: Enjoy the cinema like viewing experience with LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. It comes with vivid colours and remarkable details with 4K HDR10 Pro resolution. This TV also offers features such as AI Acoustic Tuning, α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, Dynamic Tone Mapping, Apple Airplay and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 29,999*

MI 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV: Experience true to life picture with MI 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV, offering extraordinary color and realism with a display of over 8 million self-illuminating pixels. This smart TV comes with 4.6mm thin metal bezel-less design, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, PatchWall with IMDb Integration and 30 Watts sound output with 4 active and 4 passive drivers, respectively. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 58,999* along with additional bank offers

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV: Unlock superior clarity and smart features with Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. Embedded with 24W speakers output, AI sports mode, Google TV and much more, this smart LED TV transforms one’s viewing experience and delivers an unparalleled picture quality. Additionally, customers can avail up to 9 months of no-cost EMI along with 2 years of comprehensive warranty. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 32,999*

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: Embrace the cinema like experience with LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV that offers Dolby Vision’s ultra-vivid picture and immersive spatial audio of Dolby Atmos. It comes with features such as built-in Stereo surround sound, WebOS Smart TV, α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6, sports alert, game dashboard and optimizer. Additionally, customers can get up to 12 months of no-cost EMI along with 3 years of warranty. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 79,999*

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B: With a slim and uni-body design, this smart TV is the ultimate buy. It also comes with features such as 120Hz game accelerator, Dolby Atmos, 4K Ultra HD & HDR 10+ and more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 39,990*

