Apple iPhone 15 series launched! Starts in India from Rs 79,900; Find complete price list

Apple officially launched its iPhone 15 series at the Wonderlust event on Tuesday, ending months of speculation about the company's latest generation of smartphones. The new products introduced by Apple include the new iPhones: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, along with Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods Pro with USB-C charging support.



Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series will begin from September 15, while the flagship phones will start shipping from September 22. Apple kept the same starting price of $799 for the iPhone 15 and $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus smartphones. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro maintains a starting price of $999, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max costs $100 more than the last generation and will start at $1,199. The cheapest of the four new phones, the iPhone 15, will be available in India at a price of ₹79,900 for the 128GB version. Let's check the prices of all the versions in detail.

iPhone 15 Price in India:

₹79,900 for the 128GB version

₹89,900 for the 256GB variant

₹ 1,09,900 for the 512 GB variant

The iPhone 15 Plus will be available at a price of:

₹ 89,900 for the 128GB variant

₹ 99,900 for the 256GB variant

₹ 1,19,900 for the 512GB variant

The iPhone 15 Pro will be available at a price of:

₹ 1,34,900 for the 128GB variant

₹ 1,44,900 for the 256GB variant

₹ 1,64,900 for the 512GB variant

₹ 1,84,900 for the 1 TB variant

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available at a price of:

₹1,59,900 for the 256GB version

₹1,79,900 for the 512GB version

₹1,99,900 for the 1TB version