Black Friday 2024: Amazon, Samsung, Sony Discounts Unveiled; More Brands To Join

Black Friday 2024 is spreading excitement in India, with major brands rolling out enticing offers for tech enthusiasts and shoppers alike. Initially a US-centric event, the shopping bonanza has steadily gained popularity in India, where brands like Samsung, Sony, and Tata Cliq have already revealed their sale details. Scheduled for November 29 this year, several platforms have announced early deals to grab consumer attention.

Black Friday 2024: Sale Dates and Offers

Amazon (November 21–29):

Amazon's Black Friday sale will last for nine days, offering discounts on electronics, fashion, and home appliances.

Tata Cliq (November 26–30):

Tata Cliq offers exciting discounts across multiple categories during its five-day sale.

Croma (November 24–26):

Croma's three-day sale features deals on home electronics and gadgets, which are ideal for tech enthusiasts.

Lotus Electronics (November 22–December 1):

For over 10 days, Lotus Electronics has offered significant markdowns on appliances and more.

PlayStation India: Gaming Deals Galore

From November 22 to December 5, PlayStation India's Black Friday sale offers gamers a chance to save big. Discounts include:

Up to ₹25,000 off on PS VR2 bundles.

₹7,500 off PS5 consoles, available at retailers like Sony Center, Amazon, Flipkart, and Croma.

Additionally, popular game titles are heavily discounted:

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Rise of the Ronin: ₹2,999.

God of War Ragnarök and Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: ₹2,499.

Samsung: Exclusive Tech Deals

Samsung joins the Black Friday frenzy with these offers:

Galaxy Watch Ultra: ₹12,000 discount.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: ₹5,000 cashback or upgrade bonus.

Other products, including Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Buds FE, also feature significant price cuts.

Other Platforms Expected to Join

Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio, Vijay Sales, and Paytm are expected to announce Black Friday offers soon, extending the sale excitement across categories like fashion, electronics, and home essentials.

Prepare your wishlists and mark your calendars for Black Friday 2024—a shopping extravaganza you won't want to miss!