Bring home the stadium with Amazon.in’s specially curated shopping store for all cricket lovers!

With the ongoing cricket season, Amazon.in has launched a one-stop store to help avid cricket fans to shop from the comfort of their homes and enjoy the game with exciting offers on cricket accessories, sportswear, TV, appliances, and Amazon devices, Prime video and much more. The offers and deals will be available till May 29, 2022.



The store will dial up the cricket fever with exciting deals on sports essentials with up to 70% off on protective gear, clothes, shoes, cricket bats, balls, kits, and complete sets across brands like Puma, Adidas New Balance, Cosco, among others. Choose your most liked jersey and sportswear from our cricket collection across brands such as Nike, Fila, New Balance, Jockey, Monte Carlo and many more. Cricket enthusiasts can also enjoy this IPL season at home while shopping for TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, microwaves, barbecue grills and popcorn makers, among others. The store also has a wide range of munchies to enjoy during match time, furniture to relax and watch the match, books that tell the story of cricketers, fitness equipment to keep up the adrenaline rush, grooming kits to get that look of your favourite cricketer, video games and cricket posters.

Fans can also cheer the loudest for their favourite team with Alexa on any Echo, Fire TV, or Alexa-enabled smart devices, and stay updated this cricket season. Just ask Alexa for match updates, predictions, cricket news, notifications, team cheering, fun quizzes and more by using simple voice commands like, "Alexa, what is the score?", "Alexa, who will win the match today?", "Alexa, open Daily Cricket Trivia?"

Here are some products customers can choose from Amazon.in's specially curated store for cricket enthusiasts with offers & deals from participating sellers.

Play like your favourite cricketer:



♦ SG Full Cricket Kit Combo with Spofly™ Brand Stumps: The kit carries every essential gear that one can dream of consisting of the finest quality bat, batting leg guard, batting gloves, kitbag, super pack backpack, thigh guard, arm guard, and many more. You can get it on Amazon.in for INR 6,236.

♦ DSC Belter Wood Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat Short Handle Mens (Multicolour): The superior quality bat is made up of the finest Kashmir willow, hard-pressed, and traditionally shaped for superb strokes. The handle of this bat is made of Singapore cane with special 3-way insertion of rubber in between splits for enhanced flexibility and shock absorption. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 1,099.



♦ ARRON Hard Plastic Cricket Bat with 1 Piece Light Weight Tennis Ball for All Age Groups and Sizes: The set of cricket essentials for beginners is here. The combo consists of a hard plastic cricket bat and a lightweight tennis ball. The kit is suitable for all age groups. Get this on Amazon.in INR 229.

♦ Cosco Light Cricket Tennis Ball (Pack of 6): The pack of 6 Cosco Light Cricket Tennis Ball will elevate your cricket playing experience. The balls ensure durability with high-bouncing quality. It weighs very light up to 75 grams. It is available for INR 390 on Amazon.in.





♦ SG Ecolite RH Batting Gloves, Adult: Plan your cricket sessions with SG Ecolite RH batting gloves. These gloves are made out of cotton and PVC with premium PVC finger and dual-density foam finger rolls. These gloves are ideal for intermediate and premium-level players and you can get this on Amazon.in for INR 699.

Cheer for your team:

♦ Adidas Men's Adipower Vector Mid 20 Cricket Shoe: Premium quality men's cricket shoe is available in the store. Opt for these comfortable, durable, and breathable cricket shoes to take your game up a notch from a renowned brand Adidas. It is available on Amazon.in starting from INR 6,973.

♦ ASIAN Men's Rider-01 Running, Sports, Walking, Casual Shoes: The shoes are defined by its comfort fitting with a breathable knitted upper which is easily washable. The sole is made up of height-increasing nonmarking EVA TPR with light weight compound and orthopaedic memory foam shoes which provide extra comfort to your feet with a perfect grip. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 899.

♦ Puma Men's Regular T-Shirt: A classic T-Shirt will never fail you while lounging around. Puma's casual T-Shirt is designed for comfortable wear for sports and street style and can upgrade your look in seconds. Get this on Amazon.in starting INR 650.

♦ Puma Men's Regular Track Pants: Tracks are the embodiment of comfortability. The RTG Knitted Sweatpants feature comfortable cutlines, functional fabrics, and dryCELL moisture-wicking technology to keep you cool and comfortable. So, this IPL season enjoys your game with these track pants. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 1,569.

♦ Reebok Smartwatch: Full-Touch HD Display, SpO2 Sensor, Dynamic HRM, BP & Sleep Monitor, Durable Spindrop Strap are a few of its superior qualities. Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 is one of the first from an eminent sports brand and the much-awaited one. Get this for INR 4,499 on Amazon.in.



Live the game at home:





♦ AmazonBasics 127cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV: Enjoy watching cricket with 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Display and relish unlimited features and amazing picture quality with A+ Grade LED panel. The TV comes with various features like Fire TV OS, built-in Alexa, and Alexavoice controls, DTH set-top box integration to switch between DTH TV Channels and OTT apps from the home screen, and so much more. Get this beast for INR 32,999 on Amazon.in.

♦ LG 127 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: Enjoy the ultra-viewing experience with an intelligent and smart television which comes with a large ultra-HD display crafted with good picture quality and clarity enhancement. The LG 4K Ultra Smart LED TV gives the picture a vibrant quality so that you can have an immersive viewing experience. The TV is available for INR 45,999.

♦ OnePlus 163.8 cm U Series 4K LED Smart Android: This smart TV is packed with features such as 4K Ultra HD resolution, OnePlus Connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, data saver plus along with a display of 1 billion colours, One-Click Amazon Prime Video Button Remote, Google Assistant, among many others. The TV offers alluring sound, impressive connectivity, and a holistic viewing experience. Get your hands on this television set for INR 66,999.

♦ All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen): Echo Buds are truly wireless earbuds with a crisp and balanced sound that give you a holistic experience. Not only they are compatible with every android and iOS system but come with 3 mics and hands-free Alexa. The active noise cancellation help to cut the background sound constantly. The device is available for INR 7,999 on Amazon.in.

♦ Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen, 2021) with all-new Alexa Voice Remote: This streaming media player comes with an Alexa voice remote and is easy to set up. Plug this into your HD TV and experience tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. It is available on Amazon.in for INR 3,999.



Get ready to play

♦ UNO Cricket Card Game : Enjoy quality time with family and friends with the cricket-flavoured UNO card game this cricket season. The pack features two special cricket-themed twists - WILD Bouncer cards and WILD 4/6 cards. A maximum of 10 players can play with this UNO deck. Shop this for INR 179 on Amazon.in.

♦ Toyshine Wooden Building Block Dominoes, Party Game, Tumbling Tower Game : The anytime anywhere fun game is now available on the Amazon store to enjoy it with your friends and cherish some laughter moments. The set consists of 54 Hardwood Blocks Including Dice. You can get this for INR 549 on Amazon.in.

Top offers & deals can be viewed here.

Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are as provided by the sellers. Amazon is not involved in pricing or describing the products and is not responsible for the accuracy of product information provided by the sellers. The deals and discounts are provided by sellers and/ or brands to the total exclusion of Amazon.

