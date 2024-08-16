Live
- AICC forms 14-member panel for Odisha
- Odisha announces one-day optional menstrual leave
- BJD-BJP war of words over Odia ‘Asmita’
- Odisha has embarked on path of change: CM Mohan Charan Majhi
- Host of dignitaries attend At Home
- Rains, gusty winds lash several parts of Hyderabad
- Women will thrash KTR with broomsticks: TSWCDC chairperson
- Opposition trying to create confusion amongst farmers: Jagga Reddy
- Outrage over KTR’s comments: Women’s Commission takes suo moto cognisance
- KTR’s remarks on women travelling in RTC buses raise hackles
Countdown for SSKV-D3 begins
Countdown begins for ISRO's final developmental flight SSLV-D3-EOS8 mission at ISRO. The SSLV launch will carry the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08). This will be the ISRO's third launch in 2024 following the successful PSLV-C58/XpoSat and GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS missions.
