December 31 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on December 31, 2021. Let's begin...

BlackBerry to Bid Adieu on January 4, 2022

Legacy BlackBerry devices will lose texting, calling and data functionality in 2022. Whether over Wi-Fi or cellular, there will be no guarantee that you will be able to make phone calls, send text messages, use data, and establish an SMS connection.

Samsung's Leaked Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Just A Galaxy Note Now

It looks like Samsung's next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will borrow more from the Galaxy Note's DNA than ever before. Quite a change from year to year from the S21 Ultra.

Google Pause December Update for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro to Fix Dropped Calls

The rollout was halted while Google investigated, and a fixed version is scheduled to arrive in late January. The first major rollout update for Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been slow and plagued with reports of problems.

OnePlus 10 Pro Official Look Teaser Video Tips Release Date, Design

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to launch on January 11, according to the leaked video. The video shows the smartphone from different angles and seems to be in line with previous reports on the design of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone.

Apple Days Sale- Vijay Sales Announces Discounts on iPhone 11 to iPhone 13

Do you want to buy an iPhone at a discounted price? Vijay Sales has announced price cuts to the iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 during its Apple Days Sale and this has translated into huge savings for buyers.

Food ordering via Swiggy, Zomato to get expensive from January 1; Due to new GST norms

The Finance Ministry issued a new rule regarding GST under which food aggregators are asked to pay 5% of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for cooked food orders through their platforms.

Google Celebrates New Years Eve 2021 with an Animated Doodle

Google celebrates New Year's Eve 2021 with an animated doodle as we prepare to say goodbye to the year 2021 and the user in 2022. "That's a wrap for 2021 - Happy New Year's Eve!" Google shares in a message.