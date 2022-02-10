February 10 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India onFebruary 10, 2022. Let's begin...

Find out with whom your partner chats most on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the most liked messaging App. It offers all the functions on one platform.All you need is the latest version of WhatsApp on your mobile. Download it at the iOS store or Google play store.

Valentine's Day Offer - Samsung Announces Price Cut on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Looking for something to give your special someone on Valentine's Day? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price cut has been announced.A smartwatch for your significant other will be a great gift idea, especially since a vast price cut is announced for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Now you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 with benefits of up to Rs 9,249.

PUBG New State Mobile Update: Check Weapons and New Mode

PUBG New State Mobile update is now available on Android and iPhone. Players can now access a whole new mode, weapons, weapon customizations, and much more. With this update comes the new Round Deathmatch mode, a 4v4 round-based experience where teams compete to be the last one standing. Find the details here.

Flipkart TV Days Sale: Exciting Deals on Mini LED, 4K, QLED, Smart TVs from TCL

Delivering cutting edge audio and video TCL Mini LED, 4K, QLED, Smart TVs will be available at jaw-dropping prices during the Flipkart TV Days sale from February 12, 2022, to February 16, 2022. These TVs feature the latest technology and are loaded with interesting features that can take your home entertainment to the next level.

Valentine's Day 2022: Check out these Popular Dating Apps

Valentine's Day 2022 is right around the corner and it might be a good time to check out some popular dating apps like Bumble, OkCupid, and Zoosk. Check out these dating apps before this Valentine's Day.

Auto-tech startup drivebuddyAI covered 5 lakh km in a year

The Indian Startup drivebuddyAI is making Roads Collision Free by Alerting Drivers Through Its Intelligent Driving Platform. drivebuddyAI, an artificial intelligence-based vehicle tech start-up in India, aims to increase road and driver's safety and minimize life-threatening accidents.

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a Technological Twist!

This Valentine's Day, redefine the meaning of romance with five technology-driven ideas. Here are five gizmos that can add a new dimension to a romantic evening.