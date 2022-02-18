February 18 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on February 18, 2022. Let's begin...

iPhone 14 Pro is ready to get this biggest boost in an iPhone

The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to get the most memory power ever seen in an iPhone. The iPhone SE 3 is expected to launch within a few weeks, and most of the expected specifications have been well documented. But that doesn't apply to the iPhone 14 specs, and rumors and leaks of Apple's next iPhone series are happening fast and furious. However, the iPhone 14 launch is still months away. Find out all the details here.

Microsoft releases Windows 11 app support for Android; How to Download

Microsoft has finally released the long-awaited Windows 11 app support for Android that was promised a few months ago. The new Windows 11 update will enable users to install Android apps from the Amazon Appstore on their computers. Android apps are not available directly from the Microsoft Store. It's worth noting that users need to sign in with their respective Amazon account after the Amazon Appstore is installed on their Windows 11 devices.

Noise Launches ColorFit Pulse Grand; a feature-loaded lifestyle offering

Noise, India's leading smartwatch brand, has launched ColorFit Pulse Grand that offers a grand display, versatile features, and maximum style. Grand in every sense, it is a style statement loaded with features for fitness and health enthusiasts. The smartwatch is available on Amazon.in and the Noise website (gonoise.com) at an introductory price of INR 1999/-. The smartwatch has a longevity of up to 7 days for uninterrupted usage and can be charged to 1500 minutes in just 15 minutes.

WordleCup lets you play with your Wordle friends head-to-head

WordleCup allows you to play Wordle with your friends head-to-head or against a random stranger. WordleCup, which works on both PC and mobile devices, allows you to set up a head-to-head match with up to eight friends, after which the game is not just about guessing the correct word but also about beating your friends with the highest score. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Premium Smart Products for Smart Indian Homes

Smart home devices enable you to create the ideal environment in your home and surroundings. There's an enormous choice in each of these different types of premium home devices, so we've put the most popular models to the test, and rounded up those that can drive your home automation to the next level.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with Triple 64MP Cameras Launched in India; All Details

The new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. OnePlus has updated its "affordable" Nord series of smartphones with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The same chipset powers several mid-budget phones like the Oppo Reno 7 SE, Vivo T1x, and iQoo Z5x. As the name suggests, the smartphone is the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE (Central Edition) that debuted in India last year.

Cooking up a storm: The impact of cooking on air quality

Research has found that Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels are consistently higher in homes that cook with gas rather than electric stoves. The combustion process emits ultrafine particles, which include oil droplets, steam from the water used to cook, ingredients, and condensed organic compounds. It also indicated that levels were greater when cooking for longer periods of time.