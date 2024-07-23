Google Reverses Plan to Eliminate Third-Party Cookies in Chrome

After years, on Monday, Google announced it is reversing its plan to eliminate third-party cookies from its Chrome browser. Instead, the company will implement a new strategy that allows users to make informed choices across their web browsing.

In a July 22 blog post, Anthony Chavez, vice president of Privacy Sandbox , detailed the change. Privacy Sandbox is Google's initiative aimed at phasing out third-party cookies. Initially announced in 2020, this plan intended to enhance user privacy by eliminating cookies that track user activity and help marketers target ads.

The reversal comes partly in response to feedback from advertisers. Google acknowledged that input from the advertising community influenced its decision to reconsider its approach.

"This feedback has helped us craft solutions that aim to support a competitive and thriving marketplace that works for publishers and advertisers, and encourage the adoption of privacy-enhancing technologies," Chavez wrote.

He added, "Instead of deprecating third-party cookies, we would introduce a new experience in Chrome that lets people make an informed choice that applies across their web browsing, and they'd be able to adjust that choice at any time."

Google plans to discuss the new strategy with government agencies, seeking approval from regulators in the U.K. and European Union, both of which had launched investigations into Google's initial plan.

