iQOO Neo 6 Launched with Snapdragon 870 5G; Price starts at Rs 29,999

India's mid-range segment got a new entrant when iQOO launched the Neo 6 in India. The smartphone is the first phone in the Neo series and is hailed as the most powerful. One factor that makes the Neo 6 a powerful device is its processor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor powers the Neo 6 coupled with 12GB of RAM. The Neo 6 is inherently designed for hardcore gamers. It is the official smartphone of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro series. The smartphone features a large 6.62-inch AMOLED display and has a 64-megapixel primary camera with a Samsung GW1P sensor.

Speaking about iQOO Neo 6, Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer of iQOO, said, "We are thrilled to introduce the all-new Neo series in India with the launch of Neo 6. Our first smartphone from the Neo series is a power-packed offering with segment-leading performance, gaming capabilities with a refreshing design and a capable camera. It is a delight for young, tech-savvy consumers looking for a high-performance package at a competitive price. We intend to bring the right product to the right set of consumers while also delivering cutting-edge technological innovation, an excellent gaming experience and better camera features."

iQOO Neo 6: Availability and Price

iQOO Neo 6 launched at Rs 29,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 33,999 for 12GB+256GB variant. The iQOO Neo 6 will be available for purchase from May 31, 2022, on Amazon.in. The iQOO e-store in two stylish colour options, Dark Nova and Cyber Rage. Furthermore, the brand offers two years of Android and three years of monthly security updates on Neo 6. The smartphone can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 25,999, including bank offers and Amazon discounts. If you make the payment with your ICICI credit card, you can get an instant refund of Rs 3000.

iQOO Neo 6: Specifications

iQOO Neo features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G powers the iQOO Neo 6 along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is also equipped with Extended RAM 2.0. It comes with 4G Extended RAM, extending 8GB RAM to 12GB and 12GB RAM to 16GB.

In the camera department, the iQOO Neo 6 features a triple camera setup that includes a 64 MP OIS primary camera with GW1P sensor, accompanied by an 8 MP wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The iQOO Neo 6 packs a 4,700mAh display with support for an 80W fast charger.