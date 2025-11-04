MacBook Air M4 Gets Massive Rs 17,500 Price Drop on Vijay Sales — Here’s How You Can Avail the Deal

Apple’s latest MacBook Air M4 has just become significantly more affordable, thanks to a substantial price cut on Vijay Sales. The powerful and sleek laptop, powered by Apple’s newest M4 chip, is now available with combined discounts totalling nearly Rs 17,500, making it one of the most attractive offers for Apple enthusiasts this season.

When launched earlier this year, the MacBook Air M4 (16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) carried a price tag of Rs 99,900. However, the same model — especially in the elegant Sky-Blue variant — is currently listed on Vijay Sales for Rs 92,400, marking an instant Rs 7,500 reduction. The deal gets even better with an additional Rs 10,000 instant discount for those purchasing via ICICI Bank or SBI Bank credit cards. This brings the effective price down to around Rs 82,400, offering total savings of up to Rs 17,910.

Do note that this offer applies only to select colours and configurations, and Apple deals of this kind tend to vanish quickly. So if you’ve been considering an upgrade, now might be the best time before stocks run out.

Why the MacBook Air M4 Is Worth Considering

The MacBook Air M4 is a solid upgrade, especially for users coming from older models. The M4 chip brings noticeable performance improvements with faster app launches, seamless multitasking, and enhanced thermal efficiency. Compared to the M1 and M3 models, the new chip ensures smoother day-to-day operations and significantly improved heat management.

Another major highlight is support for two external displays, a much-requested feature finally available on the Air lineup. This makes the M4 variant ideal for professionals and creators who rely on multi-screen setups for productivity, video editing, or design work.

Under the hood, the 10-core CPU handles demanding tasks with ease, whether it’s graphic design, video rendering, or large data processing.

In terms of design, Apple hasn’t made radical changes — and that’s a positive. The MacBook Air M4 continues its legacy of being ultra-slim, lightweight, and premium-feeling, outclassing most Windows laptops in its segment. The laptop also delivers impressive battery life of up to 18 hours, making it a reliable companion for work or travel.

The 12-megapixel front camera is another practical upgrade, now featuring Center Stage and Desk View — tools that enhance video calls and make remote work smoother.

For users upgrading from Intel-based MacBooks or the M1 Air, the jump to the M4 offers a major leap in speed, display quality, and long-term software support. However, for those already on M2 or M3, the upgrade might not feel revolutionary for daily use.

Still, at an effective price of Rs 82,400, the MacBook Air M4 now sits in a far more attractive price bracket. With the latest Apple silicon, proven design, stellar battery life, and long-term reliability, this is one of the best-value MacBook deals available right now — and it doesn’t even require waiting for festive season sales.