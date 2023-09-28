Live
- Norway asks EU regulator to fine Facebook owner Meta over privacy breach
- Fire breaks out for second time at car battery factory run by Iran's Defence Ministry
- Men's ODI WC: Ravichandran Ashwin replaces Axar Patel in India's final squad
- Music label giant Saregama acquires stake in Pocket Aces
- Asian Games: India Schedule - Day 6
- Teenaged boy drown at Juhu Beach during Ganpati immersion
- Kitex to set up second fibre-to-apparel cluster in Telangana
- Names of several UP Ministers under discussion for 2024 LS polls
- Speculation over Vasundhara Raje’s future role in Rajasthan after Shah and Nadda's visit
- Micron shares fall as demand recovery 'off to slow start'
Just In
Microsoft's 'Paint Cocreator' lets you create artwork by describing few words
Microsoft has started to roll out a new update to its Paint app called Paint Cocreator, a new AI-powered experience powered by DALL-E which will help you create artwork in Paint by describing in a few words what you want to create
New Delhi: Microsoft has started to roll out a new update to its Paint app called Paint Cocreator, a new AI-powered experience powered by DALL-E which will help you create artwork in Paint by describing in a few words what you want to create.
The company rolled out the update to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels.
The users will need to optionally select an art style and then click Create. Paint Cocreator will generate three variations of artwork for them to choose from. Select any of them to add to the canvas to start creating.
"We will be rolling out access slowly at first, so when you get the update, you must first join the waitlist by signing in with your Microsoft account and clicking on the new Cocreator button in the toolbar. You will get an email notification when you are in the preview, and we will give you 50 credits to get started. Each credit lets you generate a new set of images," Microsoft said in a blogpost.
Paint Cocreator is available in preview to users in English in the following regions, which include the US, France, the UK, Australia, Canada, Italy, and Germany.
Earlier this month, Microsoft rolled out a new "background removal" tool in its Paint app on Windows 11 Insider builds.
With this tool, users will be able to remove the background from any picture with the click of a button.
To use the new tool, users will need to paste or import content onto the canvas and then, in the toolbar, click the new remove background button to remove the background from your entire image.