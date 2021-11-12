November 12 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on November 12, 2021. Let's begin...



Instagram challenge TikTok with new text-to-speech and voice effects feature

This week Instagram announced some new features to give content creators even more options when editing reels. Users will now find a text-to-speech feature as well as new voice effects in the Instagram app.

Panic delays its Playdate handheld to early 2022

Panic has delayed the first shipments of its Playdate handheld, which is a kind of Game Boy but with a crank, until early 2022. You'll have to wait a little longer to turn that crank.

Spotify to Acquire an Audiobook Company

Spotify has announced plans to acquire audiobook services and distribution company Findaway for an undisclosed price. Findaway handles audiobook distribution and creative services.

Now Twitch App is on Nintendo Switch

There is now a Twitch app for the Nintendo Switch. It is a free download that is already available in the eShop. The application is quite simple. Watch Twitch streams after a trip to your Animal Crossing island

HTC's Vive Focus 3 Update Could Free Gallery From VR Backpacks

HTC is adding some major updates to its Vive Focus 3 VR headsets, aiming to improve them for the big free-roaming multiplayer VR games. It's time.

Amazon to allow you easily share clips from its Prime Video content

Amazon has announced that it will allow you to easily share video clips showing up to 30 seconds of part of your Prime Video content, directly from your iPhone app. Now you can help Amazon with their marketing if you have iOS.

Instagram paying up to $10k bonus to creators for posting Reels

To attract more content creators, Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is now paying bonuses of up to $10,000 to those who post videos on Reels. However, the rules of the bonus programme are not clear to users, citing TechCrunch, the report said.