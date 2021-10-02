October 2 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on October 2, 2021. Let's begin...



Xbox makes it easy to find accessible games in its stores

Xbox is making it easier to find accessibility information for games, according to an announcement by the company in its Accessibility Showcase. The tags will appear in the store for Xbox Accessibility Insiders League (XAIL) members now and will eventually roll out for all Xbox users.

Microsoft Announces Features and Pricing for Office 2021

Microsoft will release Office 2021 on October 5 and the company will finally detail today's features and pricing. Office 2021 will be the next standalone version of Microsoft's Office suite, designed for businesses and consumers who want to avoid the subscription version of Office.

Apple Watch Series 7 Rumoured to Release in Mid-October

Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at Apple's September special event alongside the iPhone 13 lineup and new iPad models. According to Jon Prosser, the next-gen Apple Watch is expected to hit stores in October.

Google Suspends Plans for Google Pay-based Banking Service

Google has stopped working on its Plex service, which was intended to allow you to bank through the Google Pay app. The service was supposed to allow users to sign up for checking or savings accounts offered by a variety of traditional banks that the user would then manage through the app.

Apple updates iOS 15 to Fix iPhone 13 Apple Watch Unlock Bug

Apple's iPhone 13 lineup launched last week, but some users ran into a frustrating issue where they couldn't use their Apple Watch to unlock their new phones while wearing a face mask. iOS 15.0.1 is now available.

WhatsApp Blocks 20 lakh Accounts on Abuse in India

WhatsApp is quite serious about its sensible policy, WhatsApp has blocked up to 20 lakh of accounts in India during the month of August 2021. WhatsApp also said that the messaging platform received 420 reports of complaints in August.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Smartphone Deals for Less than Rs 30,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival begins October 2 for Prime members and the day after for non-Prime consumers. The sale is set to bring in some really good mid-range smartphones at cut prices. So, here is a list of the best smartphone deals to look out for under Rs 30,000.



