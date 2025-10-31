OnePlus 15, Lava Agni 4, iQOO 15, Realme GT 8 Pro: Exciting Smartphone Launches Set to Light Up November 2025 in India

As October winds down, Indian smartphone enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to. November 2025 promises to be a thrilling month for tech lovers, with several major brands ready to unveil their next-generation premium smartphones. The list includes the OnePlus 15, Lava Agni 4, iQOO 15, and Realme GT 8 Pro — each bringing impressive hardware, powerful performance, and futuristic design elements to the table.

OnePlus 15: Flagship Powerhouse Arriving November 13

OnePlus is all set to launch its highly anticipated OnePlus 15 in India on November 13, just weeks after its official debut in China. The device packs a massive 7,300mAh battery, one of the largest in any flagship this year, complemented by 120W Super Flash Charge and 50W wireless charging. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE Flexible AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness, ensuring a vibrant and smooth viewing experience.Under the hood, it boasts up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. In India, the phone is expected to be priced between ₹60,000 and ₹70,000, as OnePlus looks to retain its edge in the premium market while offering flagship-level features.

Lava Agni 4: Made-in-India Powerhouse

Homegrown brand Lava is ready to make headlines again with its upcoming Agni 4, expected to arrive in India this November. While the company hasn’t confirmed an exact launch date, leaks suggest a price tag of around ₹25,000, placing it squarely in the competitive mid-range category.The Lava Agni 4 is rumoured to sport a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and be powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. With UFS 4.0 storage and a robust 7,000mAh+ battery, it promises long-lasting power and swift performance. A dual 50MP camera setup rounds off the package, making it one of Lava’s strongest contenders yet in the mid-tier smartphone battle.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Performance Meets Display Excellence

Realme’s upcoming GT 8 Pro is another exciting addition to November’s launch lineup. The company has already teased the phone on Flipkart and Realme’s official website, hinting at an imminent release.The phone is expected to feature a 6.79-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an incredible 7,000 nits peak brightness. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) chip, it will deliver lightning-fast performance. Buyers can expect up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The expected price is likely around ₹60,000, similar to its predecessor.

iQOO 15: Gaming Beast Arrives November 26

Rounding off the month is the iQOO 15, set for launch in India on November 26. It flaunts a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED 2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 130Hz touch sampling rate, making it ideal for gamers.Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and Adreno 840 GPU, it’s built for raw power and smooth gameplay. Given the upgrades over its predecessor (iQOO 13), the iQOO 15 is expected to be priced slightly above ₹55,000.