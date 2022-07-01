OnePlus Nord 2T to launch today; expected price Rs 28,999

OnePlus has finally announced the OnePlus Nord 2T launch in India. The smartphone has been part of the rumor mill for quite some time and will debut today, July 1, although the timing of the launch is still unclear. The company has created a dedicated microsite on its website where we can notice two colour options: black and green. In addition, it features a distinct rear camera module with two large cutouts for the triple rear cameras. Notably, the poster reveals that the iconic slider is back, missing from the OnePlus 10R and Nord 2 CE 5G.



The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T is also 5G ready, and the phone supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology. OnePlus claims the phone could run for a full day on a 15-minute charge, though it likely has internet turned off and battery saver turned on.



Its rear camera module houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilization. Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 2T features a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, while the Nord 2 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.



The website further highlights that OnePlus Nord 2T runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. In addition to these specifications, leaks claim that the OnePlus Nord 2T will also have an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, you may have a 32-megapixel sensor inside the punch-hole cutout to the left of the front panel.



OnePlus Nord 2T: Expected price in India



As the name suggests, the Nord 2T will succeed the OnePlus Nord 2, which was introduced in July 2021. Even after a year since its launch, the Nord 2 still looks relevant and is one of the best phones for Rs 30,000. As we mentioned in our full review, the Nord 2 offered a premium design, solid battery life, and excellent performance. Still, it lacked some camera aspects, especially in low-light situations. OnePlus may have noted those comments because the Nord 2T's camera seems to be getting some special love from the company.

In that case, we can expect the phone to be priced at around Rs 30,000, although it can be extended to Rs 25,000. OnePlus usually offers three storage variants of its smartphones, and the Nord 2T can also get variants with 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM, and 12GB RAM, respectively.