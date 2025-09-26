OpenAI Unveils ChatGPT Pulse: A Pro Feature Delivering Daily Personalised Updates

OpenAI has announced the launch of ChatGPT Pulse, a new feature designed exclusively for Pro-tier users. Unlike the traditional reactive style of ChatGPT, which waits for users to ask questions, Pulse proactively compiles and delivers personalised updates every morning. The company describes it as the first step toward creating a more “helpful, anticipatory” assistant that adapts to individual needs and goals.

What Makes ChatGPT Pulse Different?

At its core, Pulse functions as a personalised digital digest, pulling together tailored information based on each user’s context. OpenAI explains, “Each night, it synthesises information from your memory, chat history, and direct feedback to learn what’s most relevant to you, then delivers personalised, focused updates the next day.”

These updates can include reminders of upcoming events, follow-ups on recent conversations, quick meal suggestions, travel tips, or even structured steps toward long-term goals like training for a triathlon. In short, Pulse acts like a smart newspaper created just for the individual user.

How Pulse Works

ChatGPT Pulse quietly runs background research every evening, drawing on multiple data sources to assemble the next day’s insights. If users choose to connect external services such as Gmail or Google Calendar, Pulse can access information about meetings, birthdays, deadlines, and travel plans. From there, it might prepare an agenda, suggest local restaurants, or remind you to buy a gift.

The feature also includes a “curate” function that allows users to fine-tune their daily digest. Through simple feedback—thumbs up or down—users can signal what they’d like to see more of or avoid entirely. Categories such as local events, science news, fitness tips, or recipe ideas can be customised to suit personal preferences.

Current Rollout and Limitations

OpenAI has clarified that Pulse is currently in its preview phase and available to Pro subscribers. While early adopters can explore the feature today by updating the mobile app, it may expand to a wider audience in the future.

The company acknowledges that suggestions may not always hit the mark. According to its blog, “Pulse is a preview and won’t always get things right. It aims to show you what’s most relevant and useful, but you may still see suggestions that miss the mark. For example, you may get tips for a project you already completed.”

Privacy Concerns

Perhaps the biggest distinction between standard ChatGPT and Pulse is initiative. While regular ChatGPT responds only when prompted, Pulse proactively gathers and presents updates. However, this approach raises inevitable privacy concerns.

For Pulse to be effective, users must grant it explicit permission to access personal data streams such as emails, calendars, or chat logs. While OpenAI assures that this process is transparent and controlled by the user, the trade-off remains clear: greater convenience requires greater trust.

Ultimately, Pulse represents a step toward a more context-aware AI assistant, blurring the line between reactive tools and proactive digital companions. Whether the productivity benefits outweigh privacy concerns will depend on individual comfort levels with sharing personal data.