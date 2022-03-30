Paytm helps Hyderabad Traffic Police with the largest eChallan collection of over Rs 60 crore

Hyderabad Traffic Police ran a month-long campaign offering discounts up to 75% on pending challans, which was made easy with convenient payment methods offered by Paytm - Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Paytm Postpaid, net banking, debit and credit cards.



One97 Communications which owns the brand Paytm, India's largest digital payments and financial services company, today announced that it has enabled the Hyderabad Traffic Police to run the largest collection of pending challans for traffic violations in Telangana worth crores. With Paytm, users were able to clear their pending challans with the flexibility of payments offered by the company — Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Paytm Postpaid, net banking, debit and credit cards.



With Paytm's support, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has been able to collect dues related to a massive amount of pending challans. The amount collected through Telangana eChallan facility on the Paytm platform stood at over Rs 60 crore as of the current date, and the offer continues to stay valid till March 31, 2022.



Paytm was roped in by the city's traffic police department to tackle the massive surge in the volume of eChallan payments. This was after the Hyderabad commissioner CV Anand announced a month-long campaign offering discounts up to 75% on pending challans. The Telangana eChallan facility is live on the Paytm app and will continue to offer the discount till March 31, 2022. Through this partnership, the company has enabled the largest collection of traffic violation fines in the state.



Paytm spokesperson said, "The work done by the Hyderabad Traffic Police for the collection of pending challans is commendable and we are glad to have enabled a smooth and convenient payment process for the same. Our seamless payment solutions enabled the police department to tackle the massive spike in people clearing pending challans, helping maximize fine collection. We hope to continue to offer our smart digital payment solutions to bring convenience to users as well as state departments."



Not just Telangana Paytm offers eChallan traffic fine payment facility for many other states including Andhra Pradesh, Bangalore, Chennai, Faridabad and Maharashtra.

How to pay Telangana eChallan online via the Paytm app and website:

● Open the app or website

● On the app, go to the Telangana Challan option under 'City Transit' or you can directly access it on the website

● Enter vehicle number

● Check vehicle challan details

● Choose preferred payment method – debit/credit card, net banking or Paytm Wallet

● Pay the one-time challan at a discount rate

● A digital invoice will be generated once the transaction is successfully completed and users will be notified on their registered email ID and phone number



