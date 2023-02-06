Poco X5 Pro launch today: Expected price, specifications, and how to watch it live

Poco is ready to launch the Poco X5 series, consisting of the Poco X5 5G and Poco X5 Pro 5G. The launch will happen today at 5:30 pm. The event will be broadcast live on Poco's official YouTube channel. The smartphones will be sold on Flipkart as part of an early access sale right after launch. "The stage is set for the launch of the #POCOX5Pro 5G, a smartphone that will disrupt the status quo. Watch it live on @Flipkart tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. and get a chance to win one: https://flipkart.com/poco-x5-pro-5g-livcomm-store P.S. Early Access sale starts right after launch," Poco India tweeted on February 5, 2023.

The stage is set for the launch of the #POCOX5Pro 5G, a smartphone that will disrupt the status quo.



Watch it live on @Flipkart tomorrow at 5:30 PM and get a chance to win one: https://t.co/fRPK7AdL8X



P.S. The early access sale starts right after the launch 😈 pic.twitter.com/4WMX1ulkEZ — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 5, 2023

Poco X5 Pro: Where and when to watch the live event



The Poco X5 series, which includes Poco X5 5G and Poco X5 Pro 5G, will launch at 5:30 p.m.(IST) on Monday, February 6, 2023. The launch event will be streamed live on Flipkart and Poco's YouTube channel. Although Poco will launch two smartphones in India, we expect only the Poco X5 Pro as of now.

Poco X5 Pro: Expected specifications and price

Poco launched the X4 Pro for Rs. 18999 in 2022, and therefore it is expected that the Poco X5 Pro can also launch at a similar price. Some of the specifications of the X5 Pro that Poco has already revealed are the following:

The Snapdragon 778G chipset will power the Poco X5 Pro 5G. According to the Poco company, the phone will have a slimmer design. The phone will also have a 120Hz AMOLED display along with Dolby vision and will house a 108MP main camera. Although the company has not revealed the phone's battery capacity yet, the Poco X5 Pro is expected to come with a 5000 mAh battery 67W fast-charging battery.