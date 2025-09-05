Samsung Galaxy S26 Leak Reveals iPhone-Inspired Design and MagSafe-Like Charging

Samsung’s Galaxy S series has long been the company’s crown jewel in the Android flagship market, and the next generation might be gearing up for some major changes. A recent leak has given enthusiasts their first look at what could be the design language of the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, with some clear nods to Apple’s yet-to-be-released iPhone 17 lineup.

The Korean tech giant recently unveiled the Galaxy S25 FE, but now the spotlight has shifted to 2026’s premium lineup. Images shared by well-known tipster Sonny Dickson on X (formerly Twitter) show dummy units allegedly representing three devices from the Galaxy S26 family: the S26 Pro, S26 Edge, and S26 Ultra. Interestingly, reports suggest Samsung may shuffle its naming convention this year — with the standard S26 expected to be called the S26 Pro, while the S26 Edge could replace the long-standing “Plus” variant.

A Fresh Look with iPhone Inspiration

The leaked dummies showcase the back panels of all three devices. The S26 Edge appears to undergo the most dramatic redesign, featuring a wide camera module spanning the full width of the phone. This design bears a striking resemblance to the rumoured camera bump of the iPhone 17 Pro series.

Unlike Apple’s expected triple-lens setup, however, Samsung’s S26 Edge dummy shows just two cameras. Still, the wider camera bar may serve practical benefits beyond aesthetics. A module stretching across the rear surface helps prevent the device from wobbling when placed flat on a surface — a subtle but meaningful ergonomic upgrade.

The S26 Pro and S26 Ultra also display camera design tweaks. The S26 Pro now groups its three cameras into a single housing, moving away from the separated lenses of past models. The S26 Ultra adopts a similar approach for most of its lenses, though the laser autofocus and 10-megapixel telephoto sensor appear unchanged from the previous generation. Reports further hint at a more rounded frame for the Ultra, refining its already premium feel.

Qi2 Wireless Charging Comes to Samsung

Perhaps the most exciting revelation isn’t just about design. The dummy covers also hint at Samsung adopting the Qi2 wireless charging standard, which aligns with Apple’s MagSafe technology by using magnets at the back of the device for improved wireless charging and accessory compatibility.

The covers spotted in the leak feature circular cutouts in the center, strongly suggesting magnets beneath the glass. If true, this would allow Galaxy S26 owners to use a range of MagSafe-compatible chargers and accessories seamlessly — a major convenience for users already in the Apple ecosystem or those who appreciate the standardized accessories.

Launch Timeline

Samsung is known for debuting its Galaxy S lineup in February, and the S26 series is expected to follow the same schedule in 2026. With design refinements inspired by Apple, possible new naming strategies, and MagSafe-like charging on the horizon, the Galaxy S26 series could mark one of Samsung’s boldest shifts in years.