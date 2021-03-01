Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G gets One UI 3.1 update

Seoul: Samsung has released the One UI 3.1, the latest version of its custom Android skin update for the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G smartphone.

With One UI 3.1, Samsung said the multitasking experience is simpler and more efficient.

"On the Galaxy Z Fold2, users can now instantly return to up to three previously opened multi-active windows on the main screen from the Recent tab," Samsung said in a blog post.

The users can also bring two multi-active windows directly from the main screen to the cover screen using the Recent tab. The latest One UI 3.1 update from Samsung primarily focuses on camera-centric features. The update includes an upgraded Single Take feature, Eye Comfort Shield, Object Eraser tool, improved touch autofocus, and auto-exposure control.

One UI 3.1 features improved touch autofocus and autoexposure controller, making adjusting the focus and brightness of photos easier.

With the latest update, Samsung syncs the weather widgets on the main and cover screens to offer the same information to the users while also allowing them to turn these screens off with a double-tap or a palm touch.