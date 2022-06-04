Samsung once again beats Google in Android Updates

Samsung is on a roll with delivering software updates. Once known for being the slowest to update its high-end phones, Samsung now delivers Android updates faster than anyone else. As proof, Samsung does it again! This time, it's for the June Android security patch delivered to its Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphones, long before Google gave it to its Pixel devices. Before this, Samsung also updated the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Tab S7 series with the June security patch.

According to reports on various forums, Samsung is now rolling out the June security patch to Galaxy S22 series devices in the United Arab Emirates for now. The update comes to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. No word yet on the Exynos version. In India, our Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra units have not received the update yet.

Samsung delivers June security patch

In addition to the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is also delivering the June security patch for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in Korea. In addition to the June security patch, the update also brings the Smart Widgets features to the Fold 2. The Indian units have not yet been updated, although Samsung could release them sooner than ever.

Samsung says that the June security patch brings several stability improvements and security improvements to the devices in common. Therefore, users will not see anything new on the skin. However, those concerned about security and privacy should download it as soon as it's available.

In other news, Samsung announced that its Galaxy S22 series played a crucial role in dominating the premium smartphone space in India. Unlike previous years, the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra had more buyers than the standard Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. The Galaxy S22 Ultra starts in India at a price of almost Rs. 1,10,000 for the base variant.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently the most fully-featured flagship in the world. It gives you a 6.8-inch QuadHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz, support for an integrated S-Pen stylus, a 108MP quad rear camera setup, a large 5000mAh battery and an Armor Aluminum construction with Gorilla Glass Victus layers.