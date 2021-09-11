September 11 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on September 11, 2021. Let's begin...



Alert! These Google Play Store Apps are Dangerous! Follow these Rules

The Google Android mobile operating system is not a malicious third-party application. Now, security researchers have discovered a whopping 19,000 and more apps on the Google Play Store that put users' personal information at risk.

WhatsApp Launches End-to-End Encrypted Chat Backups on Android and iOS

WhatsApp said in the coming weeks, it will release its end-to-end encrypted chat backups as an optional feature. It has long been said that WhatsApp is working on a feature that would secure your chat backups on Apple's Google Drive and iCloud using the end-to-end (E2E) encryption technique.

CoWIN Launches 'Know Your Customer's Vaccination Status' - Know How It Works

To provide proof of vaccination for each of these individuals, Co-WIN is already issuing a digitally verifiable certificate. This certificate can be saved on a digital device (smartphone, tablet, laptop, etc.) or stored in Digi Locker.

Apple Watch Series 7 mass-shipments to start in late September: Kuo

The analyst forecasts "Apple Watch Series 7" shipments of between 14 million and 16 million units in 2021, and total watch shipments soar to between 40 million and 45 million units.

Google search officially gets dark mode on desktop

Google is finally adding an official dark mode for searching on desktops, allowing those who prefer to avoid glossy web pages to complete their searches while drenched in ink gray. It will be implemented in the coming weeks.

Apple Watch Series 8 to bring body temperature sensors; new AirPods with health functions: Kuo

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said last month that "we may see a body-temperature sensor" on next year's Apple Watch. In addition to the Apple Watch, Kuo also made a brief comment on the future of AirPods. The analyst believes that Apple will add health features to its truly wireless headphones in about two years.

Samsung Announces Business Editions of Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced business editions of its Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro laptops. The Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book for businesses include Windows 10 Pro and upgrade options to Windows 11 Pro. The devices come powered by Intel's 11th-generation