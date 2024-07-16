Study shows new users find AI-assisted smart speakers challenging

New Delhi: Despite their increasing popularity some smart speakers continue to lack screens, providing little to no visual information feedback, finds a study.

A small study led by researchers at Osaka Metropolitan University in Japan showed that the lack of screens is complicating the usability factor and leading to negative future consequences.

The study consisted of 39 participants from the young adult bracket who had never used these devices.

In the experiment, participants were instructed to complete 10 operation tasks on the smart speaker under four different conditions: speech or remote operation, with or without a display screen.

The results, published in the journal, Applied System Innovation, revealed that while the user became skilled after two to three tries under all scenarios, the level of usability remained constant.

Lack of feedback from the system, as well as distrust of the system caused by response mistakes, may have contributed to usability concerns.

“These results will contribute to improving the usability of the ever-developing smart speakers,” said Dr. Toshihisa Doi, a lecturer at the University’s Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology.

“Though it is important to consider the technical aspects as the number of new products and services rise, we would like to continue our research to improve the usability and adoption of these technologies so that even those unfamiliar with them can enjoy their convenience without being left behind,” Doi added.