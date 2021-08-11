Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 11 August 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 11 August 2021. Let's begin...



Apple iPhone 13 coming in September; May feature video portrait mode, ProRes, better refresh rate

Apple is preparing to launch the new iPhone 13 series sometime next month. While details on the 2021 iPhones are relatively unknown, information has emerged about three new camera features. New camera features include ProRes for videos, portrait mode for video, and a new filter-like system that enhances the look and colours of photos.

Beware! Flytrap Android malware apps hijack your Facebook account; find list here

Facebook FlyTrap Android Malware: The Android malware called FlyTrap is said to have been hijacking thousands of Facebook accounts in 140 countries. Researchers at Zimperium's zLabs found the new Android Trojan recently. According to them, Android malware can spread via malicious apps on Google Play Store, third-party app stores, and downloaded apps. It has been active since March 2021, according to the researchers.

Norton LifeLock and Avast to merge to lead Consumer Cyber Safety Business

The negotiations between NortonLifelock and Avast that The Register reported had reached an advanced stage in July have proved productive, to the tune of more than $8 billion. The deal has been shaped as a merger, it will see NortonLifelock obtain all Avast shares and result in the mutual companies listing on NASDAQ, rather than Avast's current London Stock Exchange home.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: How to watch live and what we expect

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are expected to flaunt sleeker designs, faster processors, and improved durability. The Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be the first Samsung smartwatches to sport a unified version of Wear OS, jointly developed by Google and the South Korean behemoth. The event has the tagline "Get ready to Unfold." Here is all that you need to know.

Google stops ad targeting of minors; allows them to delete photos

In a bid to provide a safer online experience for kids, Google has announced that in the coming weeks, anyone under the age of 18 or their parent or guardian can request the removal of their images from Google Image results. Google will also no longer allow ad targeting of children based on their age, gender, or interests.

Aurabeat launches medical-grade air filters to eliminate viruses

Hong Kong-based Aurabeat on Tuesday launched anti-Covid Class 2 medical-grade air purifier in India. Using the patented AG+ five-stage sterilization purifying technology, Aurabeat's AG+ Pro Silver Ion antiviral air purifier cleans the air up to 3.4 times in one hour. According to the actual experimental test results using Covid-19 viruses in a US virology laboratory, MRI Global, Aurabeat AG+ Silver ion Antiviral air purifier proved to effectively eliminate 99.9% coronavirus in 15 minutes.

PayPal's Venmo Allows Credit Cardholders to Buy Crypto with Refund

Paypal Holdings Inc-owned (PYPL.O) Venmo on Tuesday rolled out a feature that would allow holders of its credit cards to automatically buy cryptocurrencies with the cashback earned on their purchases. Cardholders will be able to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash through the "Cash Back to Crypto" feature and will not be charged fees for the transaction, Venmo said in a statement.





