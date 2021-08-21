Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 21 August 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 21 August 2021. Let's begin...



Google Pixel 6 – Smartphone from Google

Find all the details about Google Pixel 6 from the release date, Tensor chip and full specifications.

How to Store Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate on Your iPhone and Android

Take a few minutes to know how to add a digital copy of your vaccination certificate to your iPhone, android and Samsung phone. Here are a few options I've listed out for you.

Prime Video Users Can Select Profile Images from Amazon Original; Find How

Amazon Prime Video is rolling out Amazon Original profile images allowing users to select pictures of their favourite Amazon Original characters, like Fleabag, Jack Ryan, Borat, and many more as their main profile picture.

Google Discontinues the Pixel 5

Amid the news of a new Pixel phone this week, Google silently indicated that it's the end of the sale of two other Pixel devices, Pixel 4A 5G and the Pixel 5. At present these mobiles are listed on Google's online store as sold out, and remaining stock at other retailers likely won't last long.

Vivo Y21 with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo has updated its line of Y-series smartphones in India with Vivo Y21. The budget smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery but retains its slim design. The company says the smartphone has been designed for its Gen-Z consumers in the country "who want an all-terrain device" that meets the needs of their "fast-paced lifestyle."

Samsung to Launch Samsung Now Live Online Shopping Platform

Samsung will host India's first live pre-booking event for its recently launched folding smartphones, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G smartphones on August 23 at 6 PM.

FB allows users in Afghanistan to instantly lock their accounts

Facebook has launched a one-click tool for people in Afghanistan to quickly lock down their accounts, as the Taliban has regained control of the war-torn country. When their profile is locked, people who aren't their friends can't download or share their profile photos or see posts on their timeline.



