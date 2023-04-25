Vi launches a new prepaid plan: Check benefits

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has yet to launch its 5G services in India. Vi has been planning to launch 5G for several months, but it has been delayed due to financial constraints. By contrast, rivals Jio and Airtel have already rolled out their 5G services in major cities and planning to roll out 5G PAN India by next year. This has made things even more difficult for Vi as it is facing a decline in its active user base. To resolve this issue, Vi is launching new plans with added benefits. In its latest launch, Vi launched a new prepaid plan for users looking for a long-term option.

According to Telecom Talk, Vi recently added a new plan to its prepaid plans priced at Rs 549. With both call and data benefits, the plan is selected for Vi users looking for longer-validity plans. Let us briefly examine all the offers of the new Vi Rs 549 plan.

Vi Plan Details Rs 548

The plan details are available on Vi's official website; the latest Rs 549 prepaid plan offers a service validity of 180 days. Plus, it provides a total of 1 GB of data, with additional data available through data coupons. National and local calls cost Rs 2.5 paise/second, and the plan offers a limited talk time of Rs 549.

But, this plan does not offer any SMS benefits, which may disappoint some consumers. It is also not clear whether consumers on this plan would be able to send transfer SMS or not, according to the TRAI directive. Vi may have launched this plan for consumers who want to keep their secondary Vi SIM cards active long-term.

In the meantime, users looking for Vi's affordable data plans can check out recently added prepaid plans. Vi has also introduced two new prepaid plans – Rs 368 and Rs 369. Both plans offer 30 days of validity, including unlimited calls, 2 GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, Binge All Night, and weekend data transfer feature weekdays, movies and TV Subscription and up to 2 GB of data backup monthly. The Binge All Night offer gives unlimited data at a normal speed between 12 midnight and 6 am.