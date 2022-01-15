Vivo X70 Pro Betas iPhone 13 Cameras! Check DxOMark Scores

The iPhone 13 has some of the highest-rated cameras on the market right now, but scientifically, there are many Android smartphones out there that have surpassed it. At present, DxOMark has a bunch of smartphones listed on its page that have scored higher than the iPhone 13. The latest to do is the Vivo X70 Pro – Vivo's latest high-end smartphone that costs almost half the price of the iPhone 13 in India.

The Vivo X70 Pro in the DxOMark tests managed to get a score of 131, beating the previous Vivo X50 Pro+. However, these phones have scored higher than the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The X70 Pro also managed to beat the older iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, which still cost more than the Vivo X70 Pro. Overall, the phone ranks 12th on DxOMark's list.

Vivo X70 Pro Beats iPhone 13

In the test, DxOMark says that the Vivo X70 Pro can get accurate exposure "in low light and a wide dynamic range." In addition, reviewers rated the camera for pleasing colors, low-light detail, precise autofocus and wide depth of field, and accurate white balance on the ultra-wide camera.

The camera also offers good mid-range zoom detail, courtesy of the 3X zoom camera. The camera also managed good exposure, white balance, and detail in the video in bright light and performed effective video stabilization.

The iPhone 13 lacks a dedicated telephoto camera similar to the Vivo X70 Pro. Instead, the iPhone 13 features a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. On the other hand, the Vivo X70 Pro has a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 lens and Gimbal OIS system, an 8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, another 12MP zoom camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

Currently, the Vivo X70 Pro is being sold at a price of Rs. 46,990 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB RAM. The 8 GB + 256 GB variant costs Rs. 49,990. The top-end 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 52,990.