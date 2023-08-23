WhatsApp widely rolling out video message feature

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is widely rolling out a video message feature on iOS.



“You can now instantly record and send video messages in chats,” the company mentioned in the official changelog. This feature can be accessed by tapping on the microphone icon in chats to switch to video.

The platform is also rolling out support for screen sharing in video calls. Users will see a new “screen share” button when they start a video call. These features will roll out over the coming weeks, the company said. Last month, the messaging platform had widely rolled out landscape mode support for video calls and silence unknown callers option on iOS. Users can silence unknown callers by going to Settings > Privacy > Calls.

The platform had also released the ability to natively transfer full account history when switching to a new device. This functionality can be accessed by navigating to Settings > Chats > Transfer Chats to iPhone. Redesigned sticker tray with improved navigation and a larger set of stickers including more Avatars were also rolled out.

Also, the Meta-owned platform had widely released a tweaked interface that features translucent bars -- tab bar and navigation bar -- on iOS Last week, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced that WhatsApp users can now send photos in HD quality.

HD Photos feature is rolling out globally over the next few weeks, with HD Videos also coming soon, the company had said.