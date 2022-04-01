Whirlpool of India unveils its Neo Fresh Glassdoor refrigerators

Glassdoor

Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, presents the all-new range of Neo Fresh Glassdoor Frost-Free refrigerators. Skillfully designed for Indian homes, the refrigerator is an aesthetic marvel, highlighting Whirlpool's design supremacy and cutting-edge technology. The frost-free range has been designed based on a strong consumer insight that leans towards a growing demand for stylish and attractive refrigerators that are an extension of their lifestyle. Neo Fresh Glassdoor ticks all the boxes of design, aesthetics, innovation and technology - providing meaningful and consumer-friendly refrigeration solutions without the worry of scratches and smudges. They also have inverter technology which makes them highly energy-efficient and best for environment-conscious consumers.

A perfect fit for modern Indian homes, these refrigerators come in multiple colours and capacities, power-packed with advanced technologies which give up to 12 days of garden freshness. Its 6th Sense DeepFreeze Technology prevents cold air from escaping even when the freezer door is opened and its Microblock Technology prevents up to 99% of bacterial growth in your fruits and vegetables. The Vegetable Crisper with Honeycomb Moisture Lock-in Technology maintains optimum moisture in the vegetables and the effective anti-odour action of Active Deo ensures that different odours don't mix with each other.

"The Neo Fresh Glassdoor range of refrigerators reflects Whirlpool's passion for design excellence and craftsmanship to create product experiences that enhance and ease consumer lives. Taking a cue from the evolving nature of consumer expectations and product preferences, the range creates a mark for its attractive design and scratch-resistant quality. Energy efficiency, powerful performance and breath-taking design, we have it all integrated into the most hardworking appliance of our kitchens," said, KG Singh, Vice President - Marketing, Whirlpool of India

Available in Crystal Black, Crystal Mirror, Pixel, Galaxy finishes, in 265L and 292L capacities, and 2-star and 3-star energy ratings, the Neo Fresh Glassdoor Frost-Free refrigerators will be available on https://www.whirlpoolindia.com/ and all leading consumer electronic retail stores at a starting price of INR 33,000.