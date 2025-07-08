Windows 11 Surpasses Windows 10 in Desktop Market Share After Nearly Four Years

After nearly four years on the market, Windows 11 has finally overtaken Windows 10 to become the most widely used desktop operating system. According to new data from Stat Counter, first reported by Windows Central, Windows 11 now commands 52 percent of the desktop OS market, surpassing Windows 10, which currently sits at 44.59 percent.

While Windows 11 became the dominant platform for PC gaming back in September, its broader adoption lagged behind Windows 10 until now. Back in October 2023, leaked data revealed that over 400 million devices were running Windows 11. However, that milestone took the newer OS nearly two years to achieve—double the time it took Windows 10.

One major reason for the delayed adoption has been Windows 11's strict hardware requirements. Despite Microsoft offering Windows 11 as a free upgrade to Windows 10 users, many older devices were rendered ineligible due to tougher CPU and security standards. In response, Microsoft has been nudging users to upgrade their hardware—sometimes using full-screen upgrade prompts.

With Windows 10’s official support ending on October 14, 2025, Microsoft is offering a few options for users not ready to upgrade. Consumers can receive one year of free security updates if they enable Windows Backup and sync their Documents folder to OneDrive. Those who prefer not to do that will need to pay $30 for the updates—or exchange 1,000 Microsoft Reward points.

This shift marks a significant milestone in Microsoft’s transition to newer technology, urging users to embrace a more secure and modern Windows experience.