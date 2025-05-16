YouTube Launches Weekly Podcast Chart, Joe Rogan Claims Top Spot

YouTube has officially launched its own weekly podcast chart, and Joe Rogan is leading the pack. The Joe Rogan Experience ranked number one on the new chart for the week of May 5th to 11th, followed by Kill Tony, Rotten Mango, and 48 Hours.

The new chart highlights the top 100 podcasts in the United States based on total watch time, according to YouTube podcast lead Steve McLendon. It will be updated every Wednesday and will only include full podcast playlists that creators have marked as “podcasts” during the upload process. Playlists made up of clips or Shorts won’t be eligible.

This move reinforces YouTube’s growing role in podcast consumption. Earlier this year, the platform revealed that over 1 billion people use YouTube each month to access podcast content, significantly outpacing Spotify’s 100 million listeners reported in 2023.

McLendon added that YouTube plans to roll out more podcast-focused features and expand the chart to additional regions in the future, further solidifying its position in the podcasting world.