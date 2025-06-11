22 quintals fake cotton seeds seized; 6 arrested

Suryapet: Police in Suryapet seized approximately 22 quintals of fake cotton seeds valued at around Rs 65 lakhs.

In connection with this case, six accused individuals were arrested.

The CCS police, along with staff from Mothey Police Station and Atmakuru Police Station, conducted simultaneous raids in different areas during which four suspects were arrested in the Atmakuru case, and two in the Mothey case.

The fake business was effectively stopped by police, who explained that these seeds falsely claimed to have weed-resistant properties and higher yields, thereby deceiving farmers.

District SP Narasimha clarified during a media briefing that no official manufacturing of such seeds with these characteristics is taking place.

He advised farmers to remain vigilant, avoid falling into the trap of fake seeds, and only purchase seeds from government-recognized dealers.

He emphasized the importance of consulting agricultural officers’ advice.

The SP also warned that strict action, including the possible implementation of the PD Act, will be taken against those supplying fake seeds and deceiving farmers.

He appreciated the CCS staff for their excellent work during the investigation.

The police assured that they will continue to monitor and prevent such fake seed gangs for the benefit of farmers.