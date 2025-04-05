3,000 youth compete for each govt job, says Sridhar Babu

Warangal: The Congress Government is committed to creating employment, Minister for IT, Industry & Commerce Duddilla Sridhar Babu said.

Inaugurating the ‘Mega Job Mela’ organised by the local MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy in Parkal on Friday, he said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is focused on filling the 2 lakh vacancies in the government phase-wise besides creating employment opportunities.

Stating that nearly 30 lakh unemployed people live in Telangana, Sridhar Babu called upon them to use Job Melas.

As many as 50 companies were present in Parkal today for the Job Mela organised by MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy.

“The Young India Skills University coming up in Hyderabad is unique and indicates the Congress Government’s commitment to addressing the unemployment in the State. The government also has plans to set up skill development centres in each district,” Sridhar Babu said.

At least 3,000 youth are competing for each government job. In view of intense competition for jobs, the State needs investments from abroad, but some forces are throwing a spanner to thwart the efforts, Sridhar Babu said.

Referring to the Job Mela, Revuri Prakash Reddy said that he aims to provide an opportunity to the local youth.

“At least 5,000 youth would get jobs in this mela. I have plans to arrange more Jobe Melas,” Revuri Prakash Reddy said.

Later, the minister gave away offer letters to those selected youth. MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy, K R Nagaraju, Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, KUDA chairman E Venkatram Reddy, Hanumakonda and Warangal district collectors P Pravinya and Satya Sharada, were among others present.