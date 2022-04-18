500 kilos of ganja seized, 2 held

Warangal: The police on Monday arrested two people and seized 500 kilos of ganja from the accused. According to the sources, the police were checking the vehicles as part of regular checking. The police noticed that a truck was parking at a place for a long time and few people moving suspiciously un the surroundings.

The police reached the truck and questioned the persons in the truck. The police decided to check the truck after they found something fishy by the way the persons answered their questions. The police recovered 500 kilos of ganja from the truck hidden behind the granites.

In the meanwhile, the two more accused who were waiting behind the truck in car managed to escape from the scene. However, the police seized 500 kilos of ganja, a truck and a car. The police took two people into the custody for further questioning. A case has been registered and an investigation underway.