9-year-old sexually assaulted for 2 months in Rangreddy, accused held

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of sexual assault on the minor, a nine-year-old girl was repeatedly raped for the last two months by her neighbour. This incident has come to light in Rangareddy district. According to the sources, the incident came into the light after the victim's parents asked the girl about her frequent illness over the last two months.

The girl detailed the incident and said that a Bihar person who is living in the neighbouring house frequently sexually assaulted her whenever her parents went outside. The parents of the victim filed a complaint at a nearby police station and shifted her for medical tests. The police arrested the accused and registered a case.