Advance supplementary exams should be conducted strictly: DC

Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dotre said that the Class 10 and Intermediate Advance Supplementary Examinations should be conducted strictly in the district.

Holding a review meeting with officials, he said that the Inter Advance Supplementary Examinations will be conducted from the May 22 to 29. The Inter first year examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second year examinations will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

He said that 7 examination centers have been set up in the district for the conduct of these examinations. The xamination centres have been set up in Government Junior Colleges in Jainur, Kagaznagar, Kautala, Kerameri, Asifabad, Telangana Adarsh School-College in Asifabad, and Vasundhara Junior College in Kagaznagar town. He said that 2,0 57 students will appear for the Intermediate general examination and 235 students will appear for the vocational examination.

He said that for the 10th class advance supplementary examinations, examination centers have been set up in the district at Zilla Parishad Girls’ High School in Asifabad mandal center, Zilla Parishad Boys’ High School in Sir Silk Colony in Kagaznagar town, and Zilla Parishad High School in Sirpur-T mandal center.

Dotre said that the examinations will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The Collector said that police should be deployed at the examination centers and caution should be exercised in the movement of question and answer sheets. He said that adequate furniture, drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, fans should be installed in the examination centers, and medical staff, ORS packets and necessary medicines should be made available under the auspices of the Medical and Health Department. He advised the officials to run buses for students according to the examination time. He ordered that the Xerox centers near the examination centers should be closed during the examination.