AI forays into district schools

Asifabad/Nirmal/Karimnagar/Warangal : Finally, artificial intelligence (AI) was forayed into 11 state-run schools in the Warangal district. The AI-based Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) pilot project has already started in 41 schools in the select six districts in February. It may be noted here that the AI-powered tools were aimed at improving foundational literacy and numeracy skills of the children studying Class III to Class V.

On Saturday, the district collector Satya Sharada inaugurated the FLN teaching through AI at the primary school of Jelly mandal parishad primary school under Chennaraopet mandal. “AI-based learning pro-vides students a deeper understanding of various subjects, making difficult topics easier,” Satya Sharada said. The project improves students’ learning abilities in Telugu and mathematics, she said, stating that they have already trained the teachers.

In Karimnagar, District Collector Pamela Satpathy inaugurated the lab at Asif Nagar Zilla Parishad High School, Kothapalli Mandal. While these labs were launched in several selected schools across the state, AI computer labs were launched in 18 schools in Karimnagar district.

Meanwhile, Asifabad District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre launched the computer training for 10th Class students through artificial intelligence at Zilla Parishad High School.

Elsewhere in Nirmal, District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav said that the state government will take strong steps to make education in government schools on par with private. She along with Additional Collector of Local Bodies Paijan Ahmed, inaugurated an AI-based computer lab at Medipalli Government Primary and Upper Primary School in Nirmal Rural Mandal. Students were examined on the development of reading, writing, mathematics subject skills at the primary level through artificial intelligence (AI).