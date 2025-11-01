  • Menu
AI training prog held at Kshatriya College of Engg

AI training prog held at Kshatriya College of Engg
Highlights

Nizamabad: Underthe joint collaboration of IBM SkillsBuild and Magic Bus, a five-day Artificial Intelligence (AI) training program is being conducted for the final-year students of Kshatriya College of Engineering, Armoor.

On this occasion, College secretary Aljapur Devendar said that the college has always been striving to provide new opportunities for the overall development and future growth of students. He mentioned that such training programmes are highly beneficial in enhancing students’ employability skills and aligning them with industry requirements.

College Principal, Professor Katkam Srinivas, stated that this training will help students enhance their technical and soft skills, which are essential for professional success.

