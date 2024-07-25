  • Menu
All Arrangements for the Chief Minister's Visit Should Be Completed Meticulously - Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh instructed officials to ensure meticulous arrangements for the visit of State Chief Minister Enumula Revanth Reddy to Kalwakurthy town on the 28th of this month.

Nagarkurnool: Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh instructed officials to ensure meticulous arrangements for the visit of State Chief Minister Enumula Revanth Reddy to Kalwakurthy town on the 28th of this month. On Thursday, the Collector, along with officials from relevant departments, reviewed the preparations for the inauguration of the statue of former Union Minister late Jaipal Reddy at Kotra Gate in Veldanda Mandal.

The Collector instructed that the surroundings of the statue of the late Jaipal Reddy should be beautifully adorned with flower plants and that the work should be completed swiftly. He also inspected the public area near the municipal office in Kalwakurthy town, where the Chief Minister's public meeting will be held. The Collector gave several suggestions to the officials regarding the arrangements for the VIP gallery, the Chief Minister's stage, and other necessary facilities for the public.

The Collector mentioned that the public meeting venue is being arranged considering the weather forecast for the next three days to ensure it is suitable for the event. Accompanying the Collector were Kalwakurthy RDO Srinivasulu, Municipal Commissioner Ashrit Kumar, Veldanda Tahsildar Ravikumar, and Kalwakurthy Tahsildar Ibrahim, among others.

X