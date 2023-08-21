AP and TS are competing in corruption, debt and running the anarchical government- Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad/Vijayawada: BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar called upon the rank and file of the Andhra Pradesh BJP working to bring BJP to power in the State under the leadership of AP BJP chief Purandeswari.

The BJP MP forced to cancel his visit to Vijayawada due to flight delays had virtually addressed the AP BJP leaders and cadre as part of the "Voter Chetan Mahabhiyan" program on Monday.

Sanjay Kumar said that both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments are competing in corruption, rising state debt, running an anarchical government and looting the Telugu states."

The BJP leader said that while Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao claims to collect Rs 2,500 crore only on applications for liquor licences, Andhra Pradesh has earned the dubious distinction of being the only state in the world which had pledged drunkards to raise loans issuing liquor bonds. The YSRCP government had promised to introduce a liquor ban in a phased manner but has ended up issuing bonds in the name of liquor, he criticised.

Similarly, "If the Telangana CM says he has incurred a debt of Rs 5 lakh crore on Telangana, AP CM findings nothing wrong in raising more than Rs 10 lakh crore debt over the state. And, Andhra Pradesh debt servicing Rs 50,000 crore annually in the name of interest alone.

Further, Andhra Pradesh has become a hub for drugs, ganja, alcohol, sand, mining and land mafias. Terming a corrupt and anarchic government as reigning the state, Sanjay Kumar said that time has come to defeat it, to bring a double-engine government in AP to empower Andhra Pradesh to become a strong state with a bright future.

Taking strong exception to stall the yatra of Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, he asked had the YSRCP chief, YS Jaganmohan Reddy had successfully could take out his padayatra if the earlier government has done the same thing to him,

He asked the rank and file of the BJP to be vigilant and actively participate in the Voter Chetan Mahabhiyan, as the ruling YSRCP is trying to enrol about 10,000 fake votes illegally in each assembly segment. The Central Election Commission is very serious about it, and the CEO of Anantapur ZP was suspended and asked the party cadre to be vigilant to such activities. He said that central statistics show that AP has the highest number of ganja smugglers in the country. Besides, out of about 28,000 contempt of cases in the country, AP earned the distinction of being the number one state with 11,348 contempt cases. It shows how democracy is murdered in the state.

Striking the Hindutva chord, Sanjay Kumar alleged that large-scale conversions are taking place in Andhra Pradesh. Hindu temples and idols are being destroyed but the state does not react due to its minority appeasement policy. He appealed to the cadre of the YSRCP party, "Think as Hindus. Hindu temples are being attacked. The idols are being destroyed. Hindu festivals are watched with alacrity. They are rooting for one religion and trying to exercise that religion's power. How much longer should they be tolerated? Let's put flags and agendas aside and fight against such policies." The BJP national general secretary has also cautioned that the CM's of both the Telugu states are conspiring to come back to power instigating regional passions while people are living peacefully. Also, trying conspiring to create a wedge between the communities to divide society to come back to power. He asked people to keep the communities aside and think, how a government that has incurred debts of Rs 10 lakh crores will clear the same if it comes back to power.







