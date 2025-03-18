ASHA workers protest for resolution of issues

Mancherial: Asha activists of Bellampally town staged a protest in front of the Tehsildar’s office on Monday, demanding that their problems be solved as part of the promises given by the state government.

Speaking on this occasion, they said earlier when they had gone on an indefinite strike for 15 days, the government had promised to solve the problems of the Asha workers.

They demanded that their wages be paid according to the increased prices. They said they would intensify their agitation in the coming days. A dharna would be held in front of the district Collector’s office on Tuesday.