Assistant professor booked for sexually assaulting BTech student in Hyderabad

An assistant professor of an engineering college at Petbasheerabad has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

According to the police, the accused, M Venkataiah, who is the lab incharge called the second year student to lab where he sexually exploited her. After reaching home the victim told parents who lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday.

The police registered a case and sent the girl for medical examination. A hunt was launched to nab the accused who is at large.