Avoid streams, flooded roads, people cautioned

Khammam: In view of heavy rains across the district, Collector Anudeep Durishetty and CP Sunil Dutt have appealed to the public to stay alert and take necessary precautions in view of the heavy rainfall forecast issued by the Meteorological department. The commissioner emphasised avoiding any attempts to cross flooded roads, bridges, and streams as several areas have become inundated.

Dutt warned that overflowing streams (vagus) and low-lying roads pose serious danger. “People should not go fishing, graze cattle near overflowing water bodies, or take selfies near flooded streams,” he said, citing recent weather department warnings about continuing rainfall.

He added that parents must ensure children do not step out of their homes unnecessarily and that no one should attempt to cross inundated routes under any circumstances.

The Collector inspected floodwater overflow from the Ramakrishnapuram tank near the Damsalapuram stretch of the Khammam–Bonakal main road on Thursday. Accompanied by local officials, he assessed the ground situation and directed staff to remain vigilant and restrict vehicular and pedestrian movement across inundated areas.

Collector Durishetty emphasised that people residing in low-lying and flood-prone areas must remain cautious and avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary.

He directed all field officials to stay stationed locally, ensuring close coordination and real-time response.

In addition, due to intense upstream rainfall, the Munneru River is expected to experience rising flood levels. District authorities have been alerted, and flood preparedness protocols have been activated.

To prevent untoward incidents, the police have placed barricades on causeways and small bridges prone to flooding. Movement of vehicles through high-risk zones has been restricted.

Instructions have been issued to local police officers to enforce these measures strictly.

The Collector noted that State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are on standby for evacuation or relief efforts in flood-affected areas. He stressed that tanks and streams in rural zones may overflow due to the continuous rainfall, and people must avoid approaching water bodies or crossing bridges during high water flow.

He also issued instructions to the Irrigation Department to ensure all water channels and storage points are closely monitored, and prevent breach risks.

Local revenue officers, MPDOs, and police have been instructed to enforce movement restrictions near high-risk roads and bridges.