Awareness Program on Drug uses and Abuse for Students

Nagarkurnool: An awareness program on drug uses and abuse was conducted at the Government Science Degree College in Nagar Kurnool District as part of the "Nasha Mukt Bharat" campaign.



The event was aimed at educating students about the dangers and consequences of drug uses. Key speakers included Rajeshwari, an official from the Women and Child Welfare Department; Community Educator Gautami; Sakhi Coordinator Sunitha; and Women Hub Coordinator Shweta. They provided valuable information and guidance to the students, emphasizing the importance of staying away from drugs. The students were also led in taking a pledge to stay drug-free.

The program saw active participation from the college faculty, who supported the initiative and encouraged students to spread awareness about the issue within their communities.