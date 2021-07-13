Bhongir: CM KCR keen to restore lost greenery says Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy and G Jagadish Reddy

Bhongir: Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy and G Jagadish Reddy stated that restoring the lost forest cover was the main aspiration of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

On Monday, both the Ministers inspected hill afforestation in Anjaneya forest located near Raigir and planted saplings in Vadai Gudem, Ibrahimpur and Mallapur villages under Haritha Haram.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ministers said that saplings were being planted across the State as a people's movement under 'Telangana ku Haritha Haram' programme, which created awareness among the public about the importance of greenery.

Stating that forest coverage has increased by four percent with the measures taken by the State government, Indrakaran and Jagadish exuded confidence that the State will reach recommended 33 percentage coverage very soon. Survival of human community is also possible only through ecological balance, they observed.

Yadadri district has been witnessing good green coverage due to forest revitalisation, they opined. Rains were coming on time due to huge plantation drive being carried out by the TRS government for the last seven years, they added and said Yadadri would become more pleasant place with lush greenery after the reopening of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

As a part of Yadadri-Bhongir district tour, the Ministers inaugurated forest ranger's quarters located in Bhongir. The Ministers were accompanied by Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha, Forest Department Principal Secretary Shobha, District Collector Pamela Satpathy, ZP Chairman A Sandeep Reddy, MLA P Shekar Reddy, MLC A Krishna Reddy and RDO Bhupal Reddy.

Meanwhile, Minister Jagadish Reddy along with Suryapet ZP Chairperson G Deepika, Municipal Corporation Chairperson Annapurna and Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, released water to the left and right canals of Musi project located in Kethepally mandal in Nalgonda district for monsoon crop cultivation.